Holy Cross Catholic School has been celebrating Spirit Week in conjunction with National Teacher Appreciation Week. Students have been taking part in special activities, while the teachers have been shown appreciation by the Parent Ministry Organization (PMO) with lunch donated each day. Shown here is prekindergarten 4-year-old-teacher Samantha Donaldson (left), and first-grade teacher Jody Good, celebrating with a lunch of Rusty Taco donated by the PMO on Wednesday for Cinco de Mayo.
Holy Cross celebrating Teacher Appreciation Week
Tim McDonough
