It’s been 10 years since Holy Cross Catholic School opened its doors at the former Anthony Wayne Elementary School building in Defiance, and in celebration of the school’s 10th anniversary, students learned how the school was named Holy Cross prior to celebrating the (feast) Exaltation of the Holy Cross.
Prior to school today, students were encouraged to wear a favorite cross necklace, bracelet, or shirt with a cross on it, or to bring in a rosary, or a small cross, to show their class.
An activity was scheduled for all classes, with principal Rose Reinhart teaching about the Exaltation of the Holy Cross, which takes place each Sept. 14.
“Holy Cross was the name chosen for our school because St. John (the Evangelist) and St. Mary (mother of Christ) were two of the people who stood at the foot of the cross of Jesus during his suffering and death,” said Reinhart about St. John and St. Mary churches in Defiance combining their schools into one school 10 years ago. “The chapel (which was added to the school building) was designed the way it was to honor the Feast of the Holy Cross.”
Reinhart explained the Exaltation of the Holy Cross is celebrated in honor of the dedication of the Basilica of the Holy Sepulcher in Jerusalem on the spot of the tomb in which Jesus was laid following his crucifixtion in the fourth century.
Saint Helena, the mother of Roman Emperor Constantine, went to Jerusalem in search of the holy places of Christ’s life.
While Helena was in Jerusalem, she had the Temple of Aphrodite razed, which tradition held was built on Christ’s tomb, to have the basilica built.
During the excavation, workers found three crosses, with legend telling that the workers were able to identify the one on which Jesus died after a dying woman was healed after touching it.
“For the activity on Friday (today) each student is going to decorate a small tile, and once they’re all finished, those tiles will be put together to form a cross that will be hung outside each of the classrooms,” said Reinhart. “Those will hang up all year, and at the end of the year, the students will take their own tile home. I’m going to talk to the students about how the Feast of the Holy Cross came about so that the students know a little bit why there is a feast.
“In my research, I learned that the Catholic Church has four Ember Days that mark the beginning of each season, and that they’ve been around since the 700s,” continued Reinhart. “The Feast of the Holy Cross is an Ember Day, which is three days of prayer, fasting and almsgiving that marks the beginning of fall. (The other three are the Feast of St. Lucy on Dec. 13; the first Sunday in Lent; and Pentecost).”
The Holy Cross principal is now in her third year in that position, and she is grateful to the Catholic community for establishing Holy Cross.
“I think it speaks volumes that the Catholic community in Defiance is able to work together to make Holy Cross a success,” said Reinhart. “Both parishes and the Knights of Columbus have been so supportive of what we do here. As a school, that has such great support, we look forward to not just the next 10 years, but the foreseeable future.
“It’s amazing to me to see the presence of God here every day at school,” added Reinhart. “Whether it’s someone saying, ‘Hey, let’s try this,’ and then soon after someone makes a donation for that to happen, or when we pray for someone here at school who’s going through something, and soon there’s a positive resolution. Almost daily you can see the hand of God at work in this building.”
