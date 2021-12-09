Holy Cross

Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance celebrated #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, by giving back to its students following their recent fundraising efforts to fund scholarships for Holy Cross. To celebrate, the school set up visits to every classroom with representatives from The Toledo Zoo. Shown with a zebra skin from the zoo are Holy Cross students, from left: Laylah Burroughs, Eli Lantz, Calleigh Bird, John Rhodes and Colton Pauli.

 Photo courtesy of Holy Cross Catholic School

Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance celebrated #GivingTuesday on Tuesday, by giving back to its students following their recent fundraising efforts to fund scholarships for Holy Cross. To celebrate, the school set up visits to every classroom with representatives from The Toledo Zoo. Shown with a zebra skin from the zoo are Holy Cross students, from left: Laylah Burroughs, Eli Lantz, Calleigh Bird, John Rhodes and Colton Pauli.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments