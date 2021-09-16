Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance celebrated the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on Tuesday.
“This feast day commemorates the finding of the cross used in the crucifixion of Jesus,” said Rev. Dave Cirata, Superintendent of HCCS.
Holy Cross Catholic School is named in honor of the two parishes from which it was founded, St. Mary Catholic Church and St. John the Evangelist.
Mary (the mother of Jesus) and John sat at the foot of Jesus’ cross, thus Holy Cross was chosen as the Catholic school’s name when founded in 2009.
“September 14th is a special day at HCCS and we celebrate it annually,” said Aileen Meyer, Marketing Director and advisor to the student leadership team. “We’ve celebrated the feast day in a variety of ways. One year our celebration included enjoying cross-shaped cookies baked by the Student Lighthouse Team. This year, each student was provided a cross craft kit to work on at home with their family.
On the feast day, students at HCCS presented the crosses they made, along with other crucifixes, for Cirata to bless with holy water. Family members joined the cross blessing ceremony, held outdoors. Blessed crosses were available to all families. Following the blessing, students paraded with their crosses back to class.
