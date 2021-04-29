The students and staff at Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance will celebrate Catholic School Spirit Week this coming week, with several activities and events taking place (see information box), including celebrating teachers.
One of the busiest classes leading up to Spirit Week has been Jackie Westfall’s second grade, where some students received first Holy Communion last week, with others receiving the sacrament this weekend. Students in Westfall’s class expressed how much they are looking forward to the week’s activities.
When asked what they are most looking forward to, the students gave the following responses:
“We get to learn about God and Jesus.”
“We get to pray for everyone, and everyone in the whole country will be praying (on Thursday during the National Day of Prayer).”
“We get to go to mass and I get to have my second Communion.”
Westfall shared the students even wrote a book titled, “Why Holy Cross Catholic School is Special to Me.”
“Each student wrote a page for the book, explaining why going to school here is special to each of them,” said Westfall. “The kids also learn cursive in second grade, and one way they learn it is through the book, “Writing Our Catholic Faith,” in which they write prayers and answer questions.”
Said one student about her page in the book: “I wrote about how much I like learning about the Holy family.”
Principal Rose Reinhart is excited that Spirit Week is taking place in May, in place of the usual January date for Catholic Schools Week. Reinhart explained the students can do so much more in May because the weather is so much nicer.
“Spiritually, having Spirit Week in May works well because it is the month of Mary (the mother of Jesus), academically all our state testing is done, and it works well with the weather,” said Reinhart. “There really is so much more we can do in May, just the fact we can go outside for events is big, compared to January when we know we’re going to be inside the whole time.”
On Thursday, during the National Day of Prayer, each classroom will have the choice how it will handle praying that day.
“I left it up to the classroom teachers how they would handle their prayer time that day,” said Reinhart. “We recognize there are different forms of prayer, service is a form of prayer, singing is a form of prayer, reciting the rosary is a form of prayer, so each class will decide what they will do during a scheduled time. Some classes will use the chapel, some will use the grotto and the stepping stones.”
Aileen Meyer, marketing director at Holy Cross, said honoring the Holy Family will play a big part in Spirit Week.
“On May 1 we will recognize St. Mary and St. Joseph, and on Monday each student will receive a St. Joseph charm thanks to our Parent Ministry Organization (PMO),” said Meyer. “It’s something they wanted to start last year, but unfortunately, school was closed. Beginning this year, our students will be able to collect a charm each year they attend Holy Cross, with the charm being the Saint of the Year.”
During Spirit Week, students have been asked to bring in boxes of food and other products that will be set up like dominoes on May 7 in the long hallway of the school as part of a “Domino Rally Food Drive.” The students have been asked to bring in boxed goods such as: cereal, macaroni and cheese, crackers, cake mix, granola bars, oatmeal, tissues, crayon boxes, pasta, tuna and items such as 5-minute meals.
The students will line the hallway to cheer while the boxes fall like dominoes from one end to the other. The goal is 503 boxes, which will then be donated to the Catholic food pantry at St. Mary Catholic Church in Defiance.
In addition, the school has partnered with Domino’s Pizza for lunch to be served on May 7.
“The Student Lighthouse Team came up with the idea, they thought since we were going to have a dominoes day, wouldn’t it be fun to have Domino’s Pizza?” said Meyer. “I called Domino’s Pizza, and they said, ‘Sure, we’d be happy to do that!’ Domino’s also plans to donate boxes for our domino rally, with each box representing a gift card that will be donated to the food pantry as well.”
Said Reinhart: “What a great example of student leadership.”
Reinhart shared that Catholic schools in the area are planning to join together for Spirit Week in May of 2022. That week will include a visit from Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo. The schools in the area will congregate at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Edgerton for the bishop’s visit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.