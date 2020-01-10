Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance recently undertook a school-wide fundraising effort for the benefit of Catholic education and leadership training.
The “Dream Big” effort was created as a Facebook fundraiser to raise $25,000. As part of the fundraising efforts, students could earn prizes.
Prizes earned included a Fingerling for creating a Facebook fundraiser; a $50 Amazon gift card for raising $50; a Holy Cross T-shirt for raising $100; and a week of non-uniform privileges for earning $200.
In addition, if $25,000 was raised by Dec. 31, 2019, all students and staff would earn an additional day off by the end of the school year.
With the help of The Justin F. Coressel Foundation (which matched online and offline gifts dollar-for-dollar up to $10,000, as well as a $25 donation for every Facebook fundraiser created for Holy Cross), the school reached its goal by the end of 2019.
Students and staff will not be required to attend school on Jan. 17, giving everyone a four-day weekend.
