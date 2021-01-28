With National Catholic Schools Week (NCSW) taking place Sunday-Feb. 6, Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) in Defiance has plans for the community to join together in prayer.
Although Holy Cross won’t take part in a traditional celebration of NCSW until May (Catholic schools in the area will join together in celebration at that time), students at the school are inspired to bring the community together through prayer.
After finding inspiration from a children’s novel, the HCCS community has been making 1,000 paper cranes/doves in honor of, and in prayer for, those afflicted with illness.
“We’ve been working on the paper doves and origami cranes, with the inspiration coming from the book, ‘Sadako and the Thousand Paper Cranes,’” said Aileen Meyer, HCCS marketing director. “Izzy Meyer, a fifth-grade student who read the book, explained that in the story, a Japanese girl set out to make paper cranes after learning of the legend of 1,000 paper cranes. The legend says that one who creates 1,000 origami cranes would be granted a wish.
“Everybody loved the idea of making the birds, so we started on this journey to make 1,000 paper cranes/doves,” continued Meyer, “and the community is invited to be a part of it. We have a container in the front of our building where people can drop off doves and origami cranes they make (patterns for the doves/cranes can be obtained by calling the school at 419-784-2021).”
Rose Reinhart, principal of Holy Cross, is excited about the project, and about the community coming together in prayer.
“Our vision is to hang them up all over the school so they can be seen by everyone,” said Reinhart. “We have prayer groups that plan on praying for world peace and relief, especially from the COVID pandemic (during NCSW). The entire community is invited to join us in prayer for those afflicted with illness.”
To date, the Holy Cross community has made 448 paper cranes/doves.
In addition to bringing the community together in prayer, school tours for families who are interested in sending their child/children to HCCS will be offered during NCSW after school hours.
Anyone interested in a school tour is asked to call the school at 419-784-2021 to make an appointment. Tours will be offered all day on Feb. 12, when students won’t be in school due to an in-service day.
