With the help of parishioners from St. John Catholic and St. Mary Catholic churches, students and staff at Holy Cross Catholic School collected bottle caps with a goal of turning them into a new trash can for the playground.
Not only did the school meet its goal of 450 pounds for the trash can, 1,200 pounds were collected. To thank the people of the parishes, it was decided the extra caps would be donated for benches, one for each of the churches.
“We started collecting the caps this time last year,” said Holy Cross pre-kindergarten 4-year-old teacher Sam Donaldson. “In addition to collecting at school, we had collections set up at both parishes. We only needed 450 pounds for the trash can, but the caps just kept on coming.”
Students at Holy Cross helped sort and clean the caps, and after getting them sorted, Donaldson and her husband, Nathan, took them in an enclosed trailer to Green Tree Plastics in Evansville, Ind. The Donaldson’s then swapped the bottle caps for the trash can and benches.
“With that many caps, we knew we needed an enclosed trailer,” said Nathan. “We got up early and made the trip (six hours one way), dropped off the caps and picked up the trash can and the bench.”
The trash can was delivered to the school, while the benches were donated to the respective churches.
“This project was a good tie-in with many of our lessons at school, the kids really synergized and overall it was a win-win,” said Sam.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.