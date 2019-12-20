Holy Cross blanket donation

Third-grade students in Dawn Rohn’s class at Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance recently donated 25 tie blankets to the House of Ruth. The blankets were made by students and their grandparents/special friends on “Grandfriend Day,” using fleece donated by JoAnn Fabrics of Defiance. Presenting the blankets to Dara Davis of the House of Ruth (back), are Holy Cross third-graders Aurielle Trevino (left), Landon Smith (center) and Ezra Price.
