NAPOLEON — The Henry County Christmas Cheer Board of Trustees and the Henry County Ministerial Association, have announced its 2021 Henry County Christmas Cheer campaign is now underway.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the campaign will only accept monetary donations, and will not accept any donations of food, paper products, toiletries or toys. Monetary donations can be sent to: Henry County Christmas Cheer, in c/o LeRoy Helberg, Q610 County Road 19, Napoleon, OH 43545.
Last year, almost 280 baskets were filled through the generosity of donors.
Anyone who would like to be considered to receive a basket can pick up an application at participating neighborhood churches, or at the Henry County Department of Job and Family Services, located in the Hahn Center, 104 E. Washington St., Napoleon.
The last day to make basket reservations is Nov. 30.
A drive-thru pick up will be held at the Filling Home Memorial Home of Mercy, N160 Ohio 108 Napoleon, on Dec. 8 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
For more information about the campaign, contact Helberg at 419-267-3619.
