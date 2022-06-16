Construction can be spotted in the works at Hebron Ministries, 1123 Ayersville Ave.
According to Hebron’s pastor, Vince Cantu, an addition is being built to become a new sanctuary — something the church has always dreamed of doing.
The current sanctuary has always been a place used for multiple purposes. It has held dinners, funerals and has also been the center of their food pantry.
Each time the church has held such events, the sanctuary would have to be converted to accommodate.
The 30x40 addition will allow church members to keep the sanctuary separate from the many activities and programs they operate.
The plan to go ahead with the building project started a few years ago, said Cantu. However, they needed time to raise money to fund it.
The church has held multiple fundraisers, such as enchilada dinners, in order to be as “debt-free” as possible. Cantu reported that the majority of the money collected, however, has been by donations from the congregation members themselves.
“We are very blessed,” he expressed.
So far, Triple E Construction — a construction company that operates in Fort Wayne — has completed the foundation, floors and walls. Cantu said that they are making very quick progress, although the heat wave from earlier this week is putting delays on plans.
Cantu divulged that he and the congregation are very excited for its completion, which is projected to be in a month or two.
“We’re just trying to grow in ways so that we can serve the community better and to be more practical with what we’re doing,” he shared.
With programs like monthly free dinners, food pantries, clothing drives and homeless facilities, the ability to serve will become much easier with the new addition.
Some future plans the church is hoping to do is convert another structure on the property to make it the official food pantry storage unit, which will open up even more space for them.
Cantu hopes that one day that they can also build a small gymnasium for the community. There, children could play basketball, volleyball, or whatever they would like. It would be open for all people, not just members of the church. He also would like to set up some type of after-school program with it.
However, that is in the far future.
“Our heart is just to keep doing these types of services,” he revealed. “How can we better help our neighbors?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.