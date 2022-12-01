Healing hearts

Healing Hearts, a support group for families that have lost a child, is hosting its annual tree decorating service Dec. 11 at its memorial garden at Pontiac Park in Defiance. Pictured are Cindy Lehman (left) and Carol Keezer of the group hanging Christmas ornaments on a tree at the park.

 C-N File Photo

Healing Hearts, a non-denominational child-loss support group that spans across northwest Ohio’s six counties, will hold a tree-decorating ceremony and candlelighting on Dec. 11 beginning at 1 p.m. at Pontiac Park in Defiance.


