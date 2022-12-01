Healing Hearts, a support group for families that have lost a child, is hosting its annual tree decorating service Dec. 11 at its memorial garden at Pontiac Park in Defiance. Pictured are Cindy Lehman (left) and Carol Keezer of the group hanging Christmas ornaments on a tree at the park.
Healing Hearts, a non-denominational child-loss support group that spans across northwest Ohio’s six counties, will hold a tree-decorating ceremony and candlelighting on Dec. 11 beginning at 1 p.m. at Pontiac Park in Defiance.
Fr. Jason D’Souza, associate pastor for St. John and St. Mary Catholic churches in Defiance, will be giving the blessing this year. Rick Small will be returning to serve as emcee and Tina Hiler is coming back as well to provide music.
After parents complete the tree decoration, a 30-minute ceremony will be performed and concluded with the singing of “Silent Night.”
“We invite the public to join us in remembering our children. In doing so, in sharing with each other, we ease our pain,” expressed Carol Keezer, a member of the support group.
Even if local residents are not members of Healing Hearts, they are encouraged to attend the event, and invited to bring their own ornament to decorate the tree in memory of their loved ones. After, Small will read the names of each loved one that has been lost in years gone by.
“The death of a child is a kind of grief like no other loss,” admitted Keezer. “We will never ‘get over it,’ but with the help of other parents sharing the same pain, we can learn to work through the painful journey of our loss.”
Linda Tuohy, another member of Healing Hearts, described how candles will be lit starting at 7 p.m. and will shine around the world. It is a global candle lighting in honor of children and young adults who have died.
“Our members will light candles in their homes for one hour from 7-8 p.m. to remember children who have died at any age from any cause,” said Tuohy.
The candle lighting is part of the 25th annual ceremony observed worldwide by The Compassionate Friends (TCF), the world’s largest self-help bereavement organization.
Tuohy said it will essentially create a 24-hour wave of light as it moves from time zone to time zone.
“After your child dies, parents fear that in time their child will be forgotten, but this allows us all to join together in unity to remember and honor their memories,” she conveyed.
“We are parents who need to talk to other parents that have experienced the same kind of loss,” Keezer said. “We serve as a witness to the fact that we can make it beyond the intense grief as we come together and support each other in our lifelong journey.”
For more information about the event, contact Al or Linda Tuohy at 419-782-4488.
