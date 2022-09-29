Holy Cross Catholic School student, fourth-grader Landen Bennett, received a $1,000 donation from the Defiance Moose Lodge last Thursday for the school’s 2022 crowdfunding campaign, “JumpIn for HCCS.”
JumpIn for HCCS is a periodical fundraiser for the school to raise money for facility improvements and to keep tuition costs low for families.
According to marketing director Aileen Meyer, Holy Cross Catholic School has one of the lowest tuition rates for private schools in the Toledo Catholic Diocese. She said tuition is around $2,000 for a typical full-time student. According to documents provided by Meyer, without annual donor support, tuition would cost over $7,000 per child.
“It’s all about keeping tuition as low as possible at the end of the day,” Meyer divulged. “Being able to pay our teachers, we just added on a new aide ... and as we grow, as the needs continue, being able to meet them without casting that cost onto the parents is our goal.”
Last year, the school crowdfunding fundraiser raised over $30,000 to help obtain a therapy dog, Yashi, who has now completed training and has begun working in the building.
This year’s goal has increased to an optimistic $35,000. Students are encouraged to set fundraiser goals and create and share their own GoFundMe campaigns to crowd-source funds. Holy Cross has its own GoFundMe set up at www.gofundme.com/f/holy-cross-catholic-school.
Bennett approached the Moose Lodge last year for a donation and received a couple hundred dollars. This year, however, the Moose Lodge voted to donate $1,000 to the school. According to the local chapter president of the Women of the Moose, Melvina Smith, this was because the officers were very impressed with how Bennett presented himself and his cause.
Through the aid of the Defiance Area Foundation (DAF), the Moose Lodge was able to acquire the funds to donate to HCCS. The Moose Lodge has a fund under the foundation that supports Defiance County, said DAF Executive Director Chris Yoder. It is this accumulated fund that allows the Moose to donate larger sums of money for charitable causes such as this.
Yoder presented the check to Smith and Bennett last Thursday.
When asked what made him think of the Moose Lodge to campaign to originally, Bennett replied honestly, “I think the Moose is a very nice company ... so I decided to try something new.”
He shared that he was very happy with the donation he got last year, so he decided to approach them again this year. However, he was not expecting to receive the amount that he did and it came as a nice surprise for him.
Raising funds for his school is the kind of work Bennet strove to do when he became one of the nine elected student council members of 2022. He shared that he joined the student council because he felt that he could “make a change for the school for good.”
When asked what he loved the most about Holy Cross Catholic School, Bennett revealed that he really loved learning the seven habits.
“My favorite habit is habit number one: be proactive,” he confessed.
JumpIn for HCCS will be continuing officially until Oct. 31. Students have until then to win various prize incentives depending on the amount of money collected, although some deadlines for certain milestones are fast approaching.
