HCCS donation

President of the Women of the Moose, Melvina Smith (left), presents a $1,000 check to Holy Cross Catholic School fourth grade student, Landen Bennett, for the JumpIn for HCCS crowdfunding campaign. F.R.O.G. (Fully Rely On God), the mascot for the fundraiser, was also present for the picture.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

Holy Cross Catholic School student, fourth-grader Landen Bennett, received a $1,000 donation from the Defiance Moose Lodge last Thursday for the school’s 2022 crowdfunding campaign, “JumpIn for HCCS.”

Tags

Load comments