Sr. John Dominic Rasmussen, executive director of Openlight Media in Ann Arbor, Mich., addresses area Catholic school staff as the annual staff retreat keynote speaker. Openlight Media is an online portal in which educators, families and individuals can access informational resources about Christianity developed by the Dominican Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Eucharist.

 Photo courtesy of Aileen Meyer

Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) of Defiance hosted the annual area Catholic Schools staff retreat on Aug. 10 at St. John the Evangelist Parish Center, 501 Jackson Ave.

