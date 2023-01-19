For the past decade, Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) has held a fundraiser to benefit its scholarship program, but this year leaders have decided to do something a little different.
The theme this Feb. 11 will be “A Magical Evening with Krendl Magic.” At Defiance’s Knights of Columbus Hall from 5-9 p.m., guests will be greeted with a night of fantastical flair, courtesy of organizational efforts from the school and one magical guest star, Krendl.
According to marketing director Aileen Meyer, Krendl is many things — magician, illusionist, motivational speaker — but he is also a product of Catholic education. Ironically enough, he attended Delphos St. John’s with HCCS’s art teacher, Kristen Killion.
It was through Killion that Meyer discovered Krendl and his work. She also discovered that although he was very well-traveled, he was looking to settle back in the area where he grew up and do more local things.
When Meyer reached out to Krendl to see if he would be interested in being the fundraiser’s act, she reported that his response was “super enthusiastic.” Krendl has three full acts planned for the evening with tricks intermingled throughout. Alongside MC Rick Small, she said that it is sure to be an entertaining night for all.
Other activities are the reverse raffle, ticket-bid raffle, live-auction and a roaming roomba event. There are only 250 reverse raffle tickets available with the grand prize being $2,000, second prize being $500 and third being $200.
However, the ticket-bid raffle does not have a limit on the amount of tickets for purchase. People can buy as many tickets they would like for a chance to win prizes of their choice. Some of these prizes include a Keurig coffee maker, complete set of Harry Potter books, sports clinic package, Super Bowl snacks, a chocolate fountain and much more. Bidders can even bid to give pizza to an entire class or give a staff member the day off with pay (and other relaxing goodies).
As for the live-auction, the featured items will be created by HCCS students. Each class has a special art project that will be auctioned off at the end of the evening. Some of the items in the works are stained glass windows, a First Communion platter, connect-four yard game and inked glass bowl.
Guests can also look forward to appetizers and a buffet dinner catered by Sweetwater Chophouse. The dinner menu will be salad with Italian dressing, garlic bread with whipped pesto butter, herb roasted beef with port cream and balsamic glaze, sauteed chicken with marsala wine sauce, broccoli alfredo cavatappi and green bean marinara.
HCCS’s fundraising goal is to raise $20,000 for scholarships. As of right now, they have acquired half of that thanks to the generosity of early donors. According to Meyer, there are 32 students out of 118 that receive financial aid at Holy Cross. The amount of financial aid received is based on the need, said Meyer. Current tuition cost for students is $2,150 for a full-time student from K-5.
“We really do not want cost to be a barrier for families who want to have faith be the foundation of their education,” Meyer shared.
If one would like to volunteer for the event, they may contact Meyer at ameyer@defianceholycross.org or call the school at 419-784-2021. All volunteers receive a reserved seat, free dinner and the option to purchase a reverse raffle entry at a discounted price.
