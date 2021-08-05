First Presbyterian Church in Defiance has partnered with Downtown Roots: A Julianna Salon, to offer free back-to-school haircuts for youth in grades K-12.
The event will be held Aug. 14 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Downtown Roots: A Julianna Salon, located at 311 Clinton St., Defiance. Attendees are asked to come with freshly shampooed hair prior to getting the haircut. In addition, the event is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Rich and Pam Reid of First Presbyterian Church explained the haircuts will be paid through a grant from the Maumee Valley Presbytery. The Presbytery is part of the Presbyterian Church (USA) and Synod of the Covenant. Maumee Valley Presbytery is comprised of approximately 65 congregations, with almost 10,000 members, in 24 counties of northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
“The CE (Christian Education) Committee (of which Pam is a member), and the Deacons (of which Rich is one), came together to write the grant application to the Maumee Valley Presbytery,” said Pam. “There are various arms of the presbytery, and one of them is the Mission Commission. This year, the commission committed to using almost all of its budget to grants for individual churches.
“Instead of deciding top down what the mission work should be, it let the churches find the needs in their communities and let them respond to it,” continued Pam. “Part of this mission grant is based on Matthew 25, which has three prongs: building congregational vitality (spiritual growth); dismantling structural racism; and eradicating systemic poverty.”
Pam explained the idea to do free haircuts came from a brainstorming session of the groups, and it ties in with a school supply drive the church undertook.
“The idea of the free haircuts and school supply drive is to send the kids back to school with a positive self image and the tools they need to succeed,” said Pam. “The presbytery wanted us to partner with someone in the community, which is something we do with Coats for Christmas, and we did with the school supply drive with St. John UCC (in Defiance). In partnering with Juli Kunesh, who grew up in this church, it’s just a nice fit.”
Rich went on to explain why partnering with other churches, and members of the community, is so important.
“All of the old-school churches are shrinking, so joining with another church or others helps bring in more people, with new energy, which allows us to do bigger things,” said Rich. “This year, the grant money is focused back on this church, and other Presbyterian churches, which gets more people involved.”
In addition to the free haircuts, part of the grant will be used to help fund the school supply drive for 2022.
For more information, call 419-782-2781.
