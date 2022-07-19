A Grammy Award-winning recording artist will be performing in Defiance next month.
Contemporary Christian artist David Phelps is scheduled to perform at 7 p.m. on Aug. 12 at Kingsbury Park.
Once a childhood musical prodigy from Tomball, Texas, David Phelps earned a bachelor’s degree in music from Baylor University. Since then, he has become a nationally celebrated vocalist.
He may be best known as the powerful tenor for the multiple Grammy and Dove Award-winning Gaither Vocal Band.
Phelps has performed at numerous prestigious venues across the globe, including the White House, New York’s Carnegie Hall and the Sydney Opera House in Australia.
He has more than a dozen solo albums to his credit.
The Aug. 12 event featuring Phelps and his musical entourage will include many of the songs from his new “Gamechanger” recording. The title, according to Writer’s Ink Publishing, Inc., in Angler, N.C. which issued a press release on the Defiance event, suggests his creativeness during downtime during the 2020 pandemic.
As Phelps shared, “a dream alone isn’t enough. At some point, action has to be taken. I’m a firm believer: plan, pray and then do.”
He will share many of the 15 songs on the album during the upcoming performance, made possible by The Compass Standard, Inc., which obtained an event permit from the City of Defiance to hold the show in Kingsbury Park.
