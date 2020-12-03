Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, will host GloryWay Quartet in concert during its annual Christmas season celebration Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. (Doors open at 5:30 p.m.) GloryWay Quartet was founded in 2002 by lead singer Justin Crank of Mansfield. In 2018, the group signed with Capitol Artists. Traveling nearly 65,000 miles annually, the group is no stranger to nationwide radio, with popular releases such as “Trading a Cross for a Crown” and “He Took It Away.” In 2017 and 2018, the group was nominated for SGN Scoops Diamond Awards “Sunrise Quartet of the Year” and in 2018, won the award. In addition, the group was the showcase winner of the 2016 American Gospel Celebration hosted by Pastor John Hagee, and has shared the stage with many of the top names in Gospel music. GloryWay consists of Crank, tenor Brian Langley, baritone John Cole and bass Justin Sayger. A freewill offering will be taken, and refreshments and desserts will be served following the concert. For more information, call 616-813-5946.
GloryWay Quartet in concert
Tim McDonough
