Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, is hosting a German supper Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: sauerbraten, jaegerchnitzel, German potato salad, German meatballs, red cabbage, grilled brats, homemade sauerkraut, sausage/cabbage casserole, baked beans, pies and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with proceeds benefiting the church’s 2019-20 seminary scholarship fund. Preparing for the event are: Bob Dawson, Jean Stateler (center) and Joyce Knoll. For more information, call 419-782-6688.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.