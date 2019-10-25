German supper

Christ Our Savior Lutheran Church, 301 Carter Road, Defiance, is hosting a German supper Saturday from 4:30-6:30 p.m. The menu includes: sauerbraten, jaegerchnitzel, German potato salad, German meatballs, red cabbage, grilled brats, homemade sauerkraut, sausage/cabbage casserole, baked beans, pies and beverages. The meal is available for a freewill offering, with proceeds benefiting the church’s 2019-20 seminary scholarship fund. Preparing for the event are: Bob Dawson, Jean Stateler (center) and Joyce Knoll. For more information, call 419-782-6688.

 Kevin Eis/C-N Photo

