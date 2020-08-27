GROVER HILL — The former Defiance Area Youth for Christ Wilderness Camp located near here has changed hands and is now Fresh Encounter Woods, under the direction and leadership of Dupont Church of the Brethren.
During an open house Sunday, an announcement was made during a special ceremony where the former Wilderness Cabin was named the Fetter Family Chapel to honor Jack and Karen Fetter and their family.
The Fetters had a vision more than 30 years ago to launch and develop the nature-based ministry near Grover Hill. The camp was widely used and operated for more than 25 years by Defiance Area YFC.
When Defiance Area YFC decided to sell the camp, the Fetter’s inquired and bought the facility. Since Jack, a former executive director of Defiance Area YFC, had retired from ministry, he and Karen decided to donate the camp to a local church.
Because of the many hours Dupont Church of Brethren helped Jack and his ministry, the Fetters donated the facility to the church.
Since Dupont Church of the Brethren took ownership of the facility in June, the camp has undergone repairs and additions that will allow the property and facilities to serve the community and surrounding area.
Fresh Encounter Woods is located at 20700 Township Road 48, near Grover Hill. For more information, contact Dupont Church of the Brethren at 419-596-4314.
