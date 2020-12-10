GROVER HILL — The Dupont Church of the Brethren is inviting everyone to visit its Fresh Encounter Woods location to celebrate the Christmas season with a large light display and other seasonal activities.
Located approximately 4 miles south of Melrose at 20700 Township Road 48, Fresh Encounter Woods is located at the site of the former Youth For Christ Wilderness Camp.
“We purchased the location this past summer and decided to decorate it this year for a Christmas event for the family,” said Dupont Church of the Brehren pastor Steve Heilshorn. “We have around 20,000 lights overall, including some large snowflake lights we obtained from the village of Oakwood.”
The entrance to the venue will be hard to miss with several of the large snowflake lights lining the driveway. About a quarter of a mile down the lane, visitors can park and walk around the grounds. They can have their photos taken alongside a large decorated Christmas tree outside the Eagles Nest and tour the decorated chapel. Coffee and hot chocolate will also be available for visitors.
The Christmas lights display will be open for visitors from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Dec. 11-12 and Dec. 19-20. There is no charge to visit, however a free-will offering will be accepted.
According to Pastor Heilshorn, Fresh Encounter Woods is available for use by other area churches and individuals for group and family functions.
“We have electricity on site and although we don’t have running water yet, there are indoor restroom facilities,” noted Heilshorn.
Groups or individuals wanting more information on the use of Fresh Encounter Woods may call the Dupont Church of the Brethren at 419-596-4314.
