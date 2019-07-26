CONTINENTAL — Associate pastor Jimmy Fry and close to 200 volunteers at Free Christian Church of God are putting the finishing touches on this year’s free Vacation Bible School titled, “The Captain.”
The VBS will be held Aug. 5-9 from 6-8:45 p.m. each evening at the church, located at 20799 Ohio 15 just outside of Continental.
Fry’s father, Pastor Jim Fry, has 25 years of experience writing an original script for Vacation Bible School, all based on a take-off of a popular movie. This year, the younger Fry wrote the script by himself for the first time, and he and the large contingent of volunteers are excited to welcome this year’s group of VBS youth. “The Captain” is based on the character Captain America, from Marvel Comics and the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).
Each VBS at Free Christian Church of God is also originally produced and directed, with music, intricate staging and sets. Youth ages 3 through 13-and-up are welcome to attend, with each attendee receiving a free T-shirt and nightly snacks. In addition, every youth will make a shield.
“I’ve had the idea about doing ‘The Captain’ for a couple years, after thinking about the state America is in today,” said Jimmy. “I wanted to work that into a production about how America needs to return to its faith, and how that would solve a lot of our issues. I was watching the Captain America series, and the first one (“Captain America, The First Avenger”) had kind of the bullying theme, and that sparked me writing this and building it around that theme.
“When you read the Bible, you see so many stories of how God used people who seemed small and insignificant to do great works,” continued Fry. “We’re going to teach those stories of the little guys during this VBS, and show them how God used them in big ways. The premise of ‘The Captain’ is how he finds faith in Christ, becomes a soldier and fights ‘The Evil One’ (loosely based on the Red Skull character in the MCU).”
Fry explained that all of the kids will have some involvement in the production, and that elements of it will be in 3-D, with the kids wearing 3-D glasses to view it. Playing “The Captain” will be Johnny Yeutter; Maverick Grant will play Steve Rogers; Logan Hartman will play Bucky; Emily Baxter will be Agent Carter; Zach Kreischer will be “The Evil One”; and Marcus Offerle will play “Armor Man,” based on the Iron Man character in the comics and MCU.
“Each night there will be opening activities, snacks, a different Bible story in which someone overcame being bullied, and a drama,” said Fry. “The drama will include our teachers trying to tell the story, but just getting it a little bit wrong. The director will then teach the story the right way to the teachers (and of course to the youth), who will learn how to handle bullying.”
Close to 350 youth have already preregistered to attend, but Fry shared that there is room for up to 700 total.
“Every year it gets bigger, and we expect this year to be no different,” said Fry. “As a team, we’ve been working on this since April, and with our new 15 x 40 LED projector, we’re excited how that is going to make the experience even better. Every year we have so many people who step up to help us make this happen, and we can’t thank them enough for their generosity and for the time they spend volunteering.”
For more information about “The Captain” Vacation Bible School or to preregister, contact the church at 419-596-3103 or visit events.freecog.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.