A national memorial for COVID-19 victims was held around the United States Tuesday at 5:30 p.m., led by the inauguration committee of President-elect Joe Biden, to remember and honor those who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in the United States.
The observance was held at the Lincoln Memorial reflecting pool, and featured a lighting ceremony. Entities in cities and towns across the country were asked to participate by illuminating buildings and ringing church bells at 5:30 p.m., in a national moment of unity and remembrance.
It was reported Tuesday the death toll from COVID-19 in the U.S. has reached more than 400,000 people.
Locally, First Presbyterian Church in Defiance took part in the observance, led by Rev. Ann Wasson and her son, Andrew. The two took turns ringing the bell in front of the church 80 times, in honor of the 80 people who have lost their lives to COVID-19 in Defiance County, as well as their families.
In addition, the sanctuary of the church was lit for the evening in remembrance of the victims of COVID-19.
"I follow the Presbyterian Church leaders on Facebook, and they took note that this would be something churches could take part in," said Ann. "I thought about lighting luminaries (a small lantern with a candle set in sand inside a paper bag), but I saw where people were calling to light up the church building instead.
"So, I've been following the thread, and talking with other church leaders about how they were going to do this," continued Wasson. "I see the Presbyterian Church in Washington, D.C., on Pennsylvania Avenue is going to light 400 luminaries (in honor of the 400,000 people in the United States who have lost their lives)."
Wasson shared that by ringing the bells and turning on the sanctuary lights, it's a reminder of what has taken place close to home, and around the world in the last year.
"I think this is a way to remember what we've been going through during this pandemic," said Wasson. "We lost a church member back in September, he was the 13th person (in Defiance County) who died, and now we're up to 80 people who have died.
"It has affected a lot of families, that's why we chose to ring the bell 80 times in remembrance of those who have died of COVID here, and we pray for all the families who have been dealing with it. We've had folks in our area who have been furloughed from work for a season, if not longer. It's been tough on a lot of people."
After Ann and Andrew took turns ringing the bell 80 times, Ann offered up prayer to God.
"I think it's important for us to acknowledge these things in a spiritual fashion, and to remember all those who have passed, because it truly is a tragedy," said Ann.
