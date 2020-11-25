PAULDING — First Presbyterian Church of Paulding will host a pair of drive-through prayer vigils to ask God to end the COVID-19 pandemic.
The drive-through prayer vigils will be held in the church parking lot, located at 114. W. Caroline St., with the first one scheduled for Saturday from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., and the second one scheduled Dec. 5 from 3-7 p.m.
The dates and times coincide with the Shop the Square event being sponsored by the Paulding Chamber of Commerce.
Should the Shop the Square events fall victim to COVID-19 restrictions, the drive-through prayer vigils will still be held at First Presbyterian.
Church volunteers will be in the parking lot during the prayer vigil events handing out brochures of specific issues to pray about, praises to the Lord for his provision and Bible passages to encourage people.
Attendees are welcome to participate in a number of ways: to drive through and pick up a brochure to take home; to pull in and park in the lot to pray right then and there, or to drive by and honk in support of praying for the end of COVID-19.
Prayer requests also can be dropped off with the church volunteers, which will be prayed for during the Presbyterian worship services.
First Presbyterian Church encourages attendees to read 1 Peter 5:6-7 which says: “Humble yourselves, therefore, under God’s mighty hand, that he may lift you up in due time. Cast all your anxiety on him because he cares for you.” Everyone is invited to pray against the virus on behalf of their family, friends, neighbors, community, state and nation.
For more information, call 419-399-2438.
