Shown here is the donation barrel in front of First Presbyterian Church, 501 Washington Ave., where people can drop off school supplies at any time. The supplies will be distributed Aug. 6 from 1-4 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 1-2:30 p.m., and are available for students attending Defiance city and parochial schools.
First Presbyterian Church and St. John United Church of Christ are again partnering to distribute needed school supplies with backpacks to students, grades preK-8th in the Defiance school district.
Distribution will be at First Presbyterian Church Fellowship Hall, 501 Washington Ave., Defiance on Aug. 6 from 1-4 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 1-2:30 p.m.
Donators should be aware that if they have donated school supplies to Ravens Care in the past, First Presbyterian Church is the new place to make donations. Ravens Care is no longer doing a school supply distribution. The church has inherited its inventory, and Ravens Care is giving advice and counsel on the project.
Independence Methodist Church has also contributed to the collection of school supplies to the project.
Donations can be received at First Presbyterian Church and St. John United Church of Christ. There is a barrel in front of First Presbyterian Church ready to receive donations at any time. It will be emptied daily.
Some supplies still needed are:
• EXPO dry erase markers (mostly black).
• ELMERS glue sticks.
• FISKAR OR WESTCOTT point scissors (seven to eight inches long).
• Ziploc type bags (gallon and quart size, no sliders).
• plastic supply boxes (small, no handles).
• zippered fabric pouches with holes for three-ring binders.
• composition books (mostly black and white marbled, but also green, yellow or blue).
• Ticonderoga #2 pencils.
• Crayola crayons (24).
• Crayola colored markers (10-12).
• Crayola colored pencils (12).
• ear buds for the school issued tablets.
• plastic pocket folders with three holes punched.
• paper pocket folders.
• wide ruled loose leaf paper packages.
• zippered Trapper Keeper type binder with three rings.
