First Church of God in Defiance will open its sanctuary for worship for the first time in three months on Sunday, following a total renovation of the space.
When Snow Construction of Defiance began demolition of the sanctuary on Jan. 28, Pastor Rick Rufenacht was hoping it would be an 8-week renovation at a cost of $270,000-$280,000. Due to issues getting materials and other factors, that timeline stretched to 14 weeks and the budget to $325,000.
Rufenacht shared due to the hard work of many volunteers and skilled trades, and the generosity of many church members, the sanctuary of the church has gotten an amazing facelift 40 years after it opened its doors.
“We pushed the date (for completion) out twice, mostly due to material issues, so I’m very happy we decided to do our project now than in the future,” said Rufenacht. “We’ve been meeting at The Summit in two services since renovations started, so this Sunday we’re back to one service at 10 a.m., and it’s going to be very exciting.
“The space looks completely different ... it’s fresh, it’s new and it’s vibrant,” continued Rufenacht. “As this went along, our planned costs went up which created a deficit, but once I shared that with the church, boy didn’t people step up. We’ve received some large gifts, and we have more coming in, so people have really been on board. It’s the people who have made this happen.”
The church contracted services from The McKnight Group of Columbus, a design and build firm that works primarily on churches, for the new color scheme.
The new scheme features more neutral colors and more gray tones. Changes to the space include the first few rows being chairs instead of pews, two video boards on either side of the church cross and acoustic treatments, upgraded technology for audio, video and live streaming, just to name a few.
“I absolutely love the way it looks,” said Rufenacht. “We worked with Jennifer Snider of The McKnight Group, who helped us determine the color scheme. To see them all together, the way it materialized, what a great decision. The paint colors, the pew fabric, the carpeting, everything just works.”
On Sunday, in addition to celebrating Mother’s Day, the church will have a pair of baby dedications in the new space.
“When we started the vision process and began to save for the project, the main message was that this is not for us, this is for generations to come,” said Rufenacht. “This can’t be just about us, ministry is not about us, it’s about those who are coming after us, those who are not yet convinced (that Christ is Lord), it’s for younger family members and generations to come.
“Now we are equipped with what we need to keep on ministering for generations,” added Rufenacht.
With so many people to thank for making the vision a reality, Rufenacht didn’t want to leave anyone out but he is deeply appreciative of all the hard work it took to not only renovate the sanctuary, but to host multiple services at The Summit Youth Center while the renovations were taking place.
“It takes a lot of good people to make all this happen, and I can’t thank them all enough,” said Rufenacht. “From the very beginning, the attitude of everyone has been tremendous. Everyone has adjusted to all the changes we threw at them, and I can’t tell you how wonderful everyone has been.”
To learn more about First Church of God in Defiance, go to firstchurchdefiance.com or call, 419-782-0861.
