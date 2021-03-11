For the past 40 years, members of the congregation of First Church of God in Defiance have gathered to worship in the spacious sanctuary of the church, adorned in a bright red color scheme.
A two-year capital campaign for renovations, and to help pay down church debt, was undertaken in March of 2018. After reaching $1.3 million in cash and pledges toward a $1.6 million goal, plans to start renovations on the church sanctuary ground to a halt due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to Pastor Rick Rufenacht, renovations to the sanctuary are now underway, with demo on the project beginning in late January. The estimated cost for the renovations are approximately $270,000-$280,000.
“It’s been in my mind for probably 10 years, at least, to do renovations,” revealed Rufenacht. “This facility is 40 years old, we started meeting here in the spring of 1980, so we’ve seen things deteriorate over time. It needs updates, not only in fixtures, but in technology as well.
“In earnest, we started a two-year capital campaign in March 2018, with a goal of raising $1.6 million for renovations, to pay down debt, and to fund the church budget,” continued Rufenacht. “So we had preliminary estimates done, and believed we could do what we wanted to do in the sanctuary for under $300,000. When the campaign was wrapping up, that’s when COVID hit, so our plans to start work in the summer of 2020 obviously didn’t work.”
Rufenacht went on to explain the elders in the church safely met to determine a timeline for moving forward with the renovations.
The decision was made to start the project Feb. 1, with members of the church staying after worship Sunday, Jan. 24, to begin demo of the church sanctuary.
With no sanctuary, worship was moved to The Summit Youth Center next to the church, with worship moving from one service to two.
Sunday services are now held at 9:30 a.m. (livestreamed) and 11 a.m. First Church of God will move back to one service at 10 a.m. when renovations are complete.
Providing services on the project are: Roehrig Painting of Defiance; Bartels Electric of Napoleon; Phillips Pro Systems of Temperance, Mich. (including video, sound and lighting); and King’s Flooring of Defiance. New pews and stackable chairs have been purchased from Sauder Woodworking of Archbold, with new curtains purchased from Goody’s Carpet and Cleaning Services of Defiance.
Rufenacht shared the church also contracted rendering services from The McKnight Group of Columbus, a design and build firm that works primarily on churches, for the new color scheme of the church.
The new scheme will feature more neutral colors and more gray tones. Changes to the space will include the first three rows now being chairs instead of pews, two video boards on either side of the church cross and acoustic treatments, to name a few.
“I think we can be back into the sanctuary by the last Sunday of April (25), we hope anyway,” said Rufenacht. “We are thankful we have The Summit (which was built in 2005), it’s a great space that we use for our youth to meet on Wednesday nights, but it has been used for meetings, parties, receptions ... it’s very multi-use.
“Once the sanctuary is complete, we will be able to seat around 400 people, down from approximately 500,” said Rufenacht. “At The Summit, we have 100 chairs set up for worship, which is why our elders decided to go to two services, with our youth ministry taking place only at the 11 a.m. service. We ask people to register in advance, in case one service fills up quickly, we can move people to the other service.”
Added Rufenacht: “People are excited, it was exciting to see everyone join together to tear out the old, and people are looking forward to the project being completed. We’re not sure how we’re going to celebrate when the sanctuary is reopened, but we are open to possibilities.”
To learn more about First Church of God in Defiance, go to firstchurchdefiance.com or call, 419-782-0861.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.