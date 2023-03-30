First Baptist Church, 1399 Jefferson Ave., will welcome back members into its worship center for Easter services on April 9 after a nearly two-year renovation project.
Back in August of 2021, congregation members noticed a crack in the main worship room’s ceiling. Gradually, day by day, the crack grew bigger and bigger. Eventually, it was decided to move worship service into the gymnasium and a structure was erected to support the ceiling until church leaders could determine what to do with the issue.
First Baptist Church used to be located at what is now the Stroede Center for the Arts and the building on Jefferson Avenue was built in the 1980s. According to associate pastor, Wayne Altstaetter, it was discovered upon inspection of the cracked ceiling that much of the building was poorly constructed and full-scale renovation was needed.
This was proven when church volunteers, in an effort to save money, removed the support structure for demolition and was met with a hailstorm of drywall and dust as the ceiling collapsed in its entirety. Thankfully no one was too close when it caved-in or they surely would have died, said Altstaetter. It took a month alone for the insulation to be cleaned up.
After this occurred, the church got an architect, Beilharz Architects, Inc., involved and the design process commenced. Altstaetter shared that they had free reign on the design elements for the project, and construction began in March 2022.
What congregation members can look forward to now is a much more modernized space. Along with a higher ceiling, the main worship center is decked in a new color scheme, carpet and furniture. Where there were pews, there are now upholstered chairs and where there were pits for instruments (like a piano or organ), there is now more stage space. The room is also decked out in padded acoustic panels, a modernity seen in theaters and auditoriums.
The project has totaled an estimated $2.1 million, but the cost entails more than just the worship center. The church foyer has also undergone an update and an offset building for the church youth group is in the works as well. The church received a $500,000 donation that allowed the project to get going, but they are still raising funds to cover it all.
Altstaetter said the long construction process has ultimately been good for their church members as it has brought them closer together.
“It’s been a blessing in disguise, really,” he admitted. “We thought by coming in here (the gymnasium) that it would be more uncomfortable, which in a way it is, but at the same time it’s been a blessing to the church because it kind of forced us to come back together after COVID kind of spread us all out ... . It’s been good.”
Church members and leaders are excited to return to the worship center for Easter Sunday, but more so they are excited to have a space for future generations.
“What we’re doing — I hope it communicates that we’re going to be here long-term,” lead pastor, Ron Monteith, relayed about his wishes.
While Monteith shared his excitement for the new space, he emphasized what the renovation is truly for. Since moving into the gymnasium, the First Baptist Church congregation has increased and the worship center will be able to better accommodate this growth and more.
“I’m excited to go back into there for that fact,” Monteith said, but continued, “... I’m glad to be back in the room and it is nice to see all the newness of it, but my focus here is to keep people’s focus on the Lord, to keep people’s focus on why we’re here. The room itself, the newness will wear off.
“(In) that room there is a sign that we’re trying to do things with excellence,” he added. “I hope that people walk in, they feel welcome and that they feel they’re a part of a movement. We’re not a location here. The address is a location, but the people, we’re a movement. We’re a movement for the Lord.”
First Baptist Church will be holding an openhouse on Sunday, 4-6 p.m., that is open to their church members and the community.
“We’re basically inviting them to come, see, look — get that out of the way,” said Altstaetter. “Because like what he (Monteith) said, we’re not about a building. We’re not about a room. Yes, we’re thankful for it, but that’s not what we’re about. Get that out of the way and then come to Easter Sunday when we have our first service in here. We just want it to be about Jesus.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.