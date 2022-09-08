HAMLER — The first annual Northwest Ohio Praise Fest is scheduled for Sept. 17 from noon to 5 p.m. at Hamler Community Park.
The festival is free and open to the public, and will be held rain or shine.
Praise Fest will feature an afternoon of music highlighted by the music ministry of The Morse Family Gospel Singers from McComb.
The family group consists of husband, Jonathan, and wife, Heidi, as well as six of their children and “Grandpa Bill.”
Jonathan has traveled with Southern Gospel quartets for years and is a youth pastor at his church. Heidi is a homeschool mom and leads a youth praise, drama and singing group called Ablaze. Their music features guitar, ukulele, violin, mandolin, harmonica and piano.
Music will also be presented by several other area praise and worship groups, including Not Ourselves, with members from Henry County and northwest Ohio; Armour of God, from Leipsic; Hard Right, from Perrysburg; Voices of Faith, from Ottawa; The Way Worship Team, from Deshler; Acoustic Sounds 4 Christ from Columbus Grove; the VBS choir from Harvest Fellowship, Hamler; and other praise and worship musicians.
This first-ever festival was created through the leadership of several Christians who were inspired by their faith to provide an event that would bring together Christians of all denominations for an afternoon of family-friendly fellowship.
As a guitarist for the praise team at Harvest Fellowship Church in Hamler, Jim Hoops felt inspired and simply “couldn’t shake the feeling” that the Lord was calling him to organize a Christian music festival.
“I felt it was my job to organize a day of praising our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ no matter how many people show up. This praise festival has become a symbol of my obedience to his calling,” Hoops said.
In addition to an afternoon of music, the festival will also feature food and concessions provided by Rick’s Shack Outback, The Snack Shack and Pop’s Homemade Ice Cream.
Child-friendly activities also will be available and several area service organizations will have booths at the Praise Fest offering information to the public about their services.
Seating for attendees will be provided in the covered pavilion area, but families are welcome to bring along their own lawn chairs if they wish.
For more information, please visit www.nwopraisefest.com or their Facebook page at NWOhioPraiseFest. NW Ohio Praise Fest, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.
