CONTINENTAL — Am I Concerned About Souls? is the theme for the fifth annual spiritual revival that will take place at North Creek United Methodist Church (UMC) and Continental United Methodist Church, Aug. 18-20.
Led by Pastor Rick Noggle of North Creek UMC, and Pastor Chuck Schmunk of Continental UMC, the revival is open to people of all denominations, and to anyone who does not have a church home. Following the mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Noggle shared that this year’s theme is most certainly relevant.
“Our theme is, Am I Concerned About Souls?, and after thinking about what happened this past weekend in Texas and Dayton, we definitely need to be concerned about souls,” said Noggle. “Maybe we don’t spread that message enough, you know? With what’s been happening in our country the past few days, and even before that, we need to be reaching out to people to share love with them.”
Schmunk shared that every year the revival is about a group of people working together to share the good news of Christ, because it changes lives.
“We’re a tight-knit community,” said Schmunk. “We have a Bible study that meets at Bloomers (Boutique & Coffee in Continental) on Mondays that’s ecumenical with several churches represented, our Vacation Bible School is shared among the village churches, and we try to work together as much as we can through programs such as the local food pantry and Packs for Pirates. We’re a tent-less revival, but the message is what’s truly important.”
Said Noggle: “This is not a Methodist thing, it’s a community thing. The first four years we’ve had people from other denominations take part in this, and we feel it’s important that everyone knows they are welcome.”
The first night of the revival will take place Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at North Creek UMC, located at 18564 County Road B13, just outside of Continental. Rev. Rick Snyder of Twin Oaks United Methodist Church will deliver the message.
On Aug. 19, the revival moves to Continental UMC, located at 300 Main St., Continental, at 7 p.m. Pastor Jerry Meyer of Breakthough Harvest Church of Ottawa will be the featured guest.
“I’ve asked Pastor Meyer to discuss a trip he took to Africa in his denomination and how God is moving there,” said Schmunk. “I also asked him to challenge us to ask ourselves, ‘What are we doing to expand the kingdom?’”
The revival shifts back to North Creek UMC Aug. 20, at 7 p.m. Rev. Dwight Bowers of Farmer United Methodist Church and Ney United Methodist Church will deliver the message that evening.
“There will be music, scripture, prayer and fellowship each night ... there will be something for everybody,” said Noggle. “I’ve noticed here lately that revivals are picking up again, maybe people are starting to realize that they need to come back to God. Chuck and I grew up with revivals, and they maybe lost their steam for awhile, but it seems revivals are starting to revive again.”
Said Schmunk: “I’m looking forward to the challenge of people’s faith, not that they’re not faithful, but sometimes God calls us to look a little bit further than our typical sight will go. I hope people will look to take one more step in faith, and at least entertain the call from God and reflect upon it. Offering an opportunity for people to recommit, or commit for the first time to their station of faith, that’s why we do this.”
Light refreshments will be served each night at the conclusion of the revival. For more information, contact Noggle at 419-594-3411.
“Chuck and I are very blessed by people at our churches that help,” said Noggle. “We couldn’t do this without them.”
