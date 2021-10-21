St. John Catholic Church in Defiance will host its annual Fest-For-All Sunday from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., at the Knights of Columbus hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance. The event will include: Fr. David’s mini reverse raffle at 1 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000; the free music bingo game, “Singo” from 2-4 p.m.; and a big money raffle at 4 p.m., with a top prize of $1,000. All-day events include: free outdoor “Pumpkin Chuck ‘in”; free kids activities; and 50/50 drawings. Food items include: hamburgers, hot dogs, chips and ice cream. Preparing for this year’s event are Rev. David Cirata (left) and David Jimenez, Fest-For-All chairperson. For more information, call 419-782-7121.
Fest-For-All
Tim McDonough
