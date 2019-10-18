St. John Catholic Church in Defiance is hosting its annual Fest-For-All Saturday and Sunday at the Knights of Columbus hall, 111 Elliott Road, Defiance. The event will be held Saturday from 5-9 p.m. and will include a baked steak dinner; Catch the Buzz reverse raffle; a cash payout of $1,500; and music by the Fords. New this year is a decorated pumpkin contest. On Sunday, the event will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. and include a barbecue 1/2 chicken dinner; holy hamster car races at 12:30 p.m.; Singo (music bingo) at 2 p.m.; decorated pumpkin winners announced at 3 p.m.; and big money raffle prizes that include $250, $500 and $1,000 announced at 4 p.m. There will be a craft raffle; silent auction; kids’ games, a bake sale, a food stand; 50/50 drawings; and pull tabs on both days. Preparing for the event are, Martin (left) and Patty Nezick, and Father Eric Mueller. For more information, call 419-782-7121, go to stjohndefiance.org, or facebook.com/stjohnscatholicchurchdefiance.
