Before Father Jason D’Souza — new associate pastor for St. Mary’s and St. John’s Catholic churches in Defiance — received his call and found himself miles away from home, he was a young boy growing up in Karnataka, India.
D’Souza was born in 1986, the second oldest of four siblings. His parents were Catholic farmers and took care of a small plot of land that spanned about four acres. They grew coconut, banana and areca nut plants.
Within the home, D’Souza and his family spoke Konkani. However, when he began his education, he had to learn other languages like Kannada (his state language), Hindi, Tulu, Urdu, Tamil and English (later in higher secondary).
D’Souza’s school was privy to many visitors of various congregations such as Jesuit, Capuchin and Pallottine orders. During his eighth-grade year, he was approached with the question whether he wanted to become a priest.
D’Souza said he did not really have a strong interest to do so at the time. Then, he met Father Melwin D’Souza from St. Michael’s Ridge Catholic Church, Defiance, in his 10th grade year. He shared that it was Father Melwin that encouraged him to pursue the path into priesthood.
When D’Souza told his parents his intentions to go to seminary school, they gave him some parting words.
“‘That is your decision, if you want to go, you go, but don’t come back,’” D’Souza reiterated his parents’ sentiments.
He then explained what they meant when they told him this. “’You are going to serve Jesus, so don’t turn back,’” he elaborated in their voice, revealing the inner perspective of his parents. “’You have an aim to go, so don’t divert your mind after that. Decide well.’”
D’Souza didn’t turn back. He traveled to Tamil Nadu in India and entered seminary. He took upon psychology, sociology, philosophy and theology courses. He was ordained as a deacon on June 29, 2015 and then a Pallotine priest of the Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Province in Bangalore, India on May 5, 2016.
He served as an associate pastor for one year and a seminary teacher for three in India. Then, his superior asked him if he wanted to go to the United States.
D’Souza admitted he had never been outside of India before. “I said, ‘U.S.A.? My gosh, so far. I don’t know the people, I don’t know the culture, I don’t know anything,’” he revealed about his inner worries.
However, D’Souza ultimately decided that he would accept the job and found himself landing in Detroit on Sept. 7 this year. He was appointed by the Diocese of Toledo on Sept. 16 as associate pastor for St. Mary’s and St. John’s Catholic churches in Defiance.
While there has been a bit of a culture shock, D’Souza said he enjoys the open friendliness of the local people. In India, if one does not know someone, they do not acknowledge them on the street much less exchange pleasantries. However, here, D’Souza finds himself being greeted with smiles and hellos when he takes simple walks down the sidewalk. He said he quite enjoys these bright attitudes.
There will be a fellowship breakfast welcoming Father Jason to town at St. John’s Catholic Church, 510 Jackson Ave., on Saturday beginning at 7:30 a.m., Everyone is invited to partake in coffee and rolls and listen to him share more about his life in India and how he came to serve a priest. All faiths/denominations are welcome and the event is a free-will offering. Questions can be directed to grwestrick@gmail.com, 419-784-3975 or Martin can be reached at 419-782-3418.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.