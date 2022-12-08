D'Souza

Father Jason D’Souza, a newly appointed Pallottine priest from India, poses in the dining room at St. John’s Catholic Church on Jackson Avenue. There will be a fellowship breakfast welcoming D’Souza to Defiance this Saturday at St. John’s starting at 7:30 a.m. He will be speaking about his life and how he received the call to serve God.

 Alyssa Barajas/C-N Photo

Before Father Jason D’Souza — new associate pastor for St. Mary’s and St. John’s Catholic churches in Defiance — received his call and found himself miles away from home, he was a young boy growing up in Karnataka, India.


