KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA, www.fca.org) has earned its 14th consecutive four-star designation from Charity Navigator, America’s largest organization rating the fiscal management of charities.
Just 1% of the organizations Charity Navigator rates have received at least 14 consecutive four-star evaluations. This exceptional designation from Charity Navigator differentiates FCA from its peers and demonstrates to the public it is worthy of their trust, reports Charity Navigator.
“Fellowship of Christian Athletes is privileged to work with friends and supporters around the world. We greatly honor the responsibility before us to use our donors’ gifts wisely and with the best interest of coaches and athletes at heart,” said FCA President and CEO Shane Williamson. “We are so privileged and grateful that Charity Navigator has recognized FCA for the 14th consecutive year with its top charity rating. As always, FCA is blessed to partner with so many who believe in our vision and mission and have come alongside our nearly 2,000 worldwide staff and countless volunteers as we continue to encourage young athletes and their mentors to impact others for Christ.”
Added Charity Navigator President and CEO Michael Thatcher in a letter to Williamson, “Four stars is Charity Navigator’s highest possible rating and indicates that Fellowship of Christian Athletes adheres to sector best practices and executes its mission in a financially efficient way. Attaining a 4-star rating verifies that Fellowship of Christian Athletes exceeds industry standards and outperforms most charities in their area of work.”
Forbes, Business Week, and Kiplinger’s Financial Magazine, among others, have profiled and celebrated Charity Navigator’s unique method of applying data-driven analysis to the charitable sector. The organization evaluates 10 times more charities than its nearest competitor and currently attracts more visitors to its website than all other charity rating groups combined.
In 2019, Fellowship of Christian Athletes celebrated its 65th year in existence. After extensive growth, FCA has reached millions of people with the Gospel. View a timeline of FCA’s 65-year history here, including videos, quotes, articles, leader profiles, Camp themes, photos and more.
Read more about Fellowship of Christian Athletes here, visit FCA’s website at www.fca.org, its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/fcafans or its Twitter feed @fcanews.
