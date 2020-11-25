Faith Baptist Church, 14102 Ohio 111, Defiance, recently completed a year-long process of reviewing, updating and establishing a new constitution, by-laws and articles of faith. Shown with the new constitution are, front row, from left: Pastor Mick Sobieck, founding church members Lois and Larry Bauer and elder Tom Sass. Shown in back is trustee Fred DeTray. The church is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, having been founded in 1970. For more information about Faith Baptist Church, call 616-813-5946.
