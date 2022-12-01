The service of a facility dog is an innovative teaching approach that Holy Cross Catholic School (HCCS) informally integrated in 2019, thanks to Dawn Rohn, third grade teacher, a volunteer service dog trainer.
Rohn has trained three dogs — each trained at school daily. Yashi, Rohn’s most recent charge, was evaluated in the summer of 2022 and tested best as a facility dog.
Through donor support and Rohn’s trainer benefits, HCCS was able to purchase Yashi as a certified facility dog.
Facility dogs have been found to make reading a more positive experience for participants and are especially effective in assisting the reluctant or challenged reader.
Canine teaching companions are also said to be effective in aiding students studying/memorizing math facts and comprehending science data.
Teachers leverage facility dogs as an incentive for students to work hard and stay focused.
The annual cost to HCCS to fund a facility dog program is approximately $2,300. Operational costs include food, veterinarian care and handler compensation.
HCCS looks forward to many years of Yashi’s service and is grateful for donor support, which makes the program possible.
This fall, HCCS designated all donations collected through the “2022 Giving Tuesday” campaign to the facility dog program. It launched a Facebook fundraiser campaign and also received donations through PayPal.
The campaigns are still open and accepting donations, and as of Tuesday evening, are $75 away from their Giving Tuesday goal.
All gifts to the HCCS facility dog fund are 100% tax deductible.
