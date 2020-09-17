Holy Cross Catholic School in Defiance celebrated its Feast Day on Monday, the Exaltation of the Holy Cross. The Student Lighthouse Team prepared for the celebration by planning a pair of special activities.
The first activity was an idea that was sparked from Student Lighthouse Team member Emma Donaldson’s WIG (wildly important goal). Donaldson wants to become a better baker, specifically learning to bake from scratch.
Her fellow students gave her the idea to make cross-shaped cookies for the celebration, which turned into a team activity of five students synergizing on Sunday, Sept. 13, to make Spritz cookies decorated and shaped to honor the cross.
Teaching the students how to bake were guest volunteer, Deb Weisgerber, and Student Lighthouse advisor, Aileen Meyer. The students made 10 dozen cookies and delivered them to school staff, as well as staff at St. Mary and St. John Catholic churches in Defiance.
On Monday, students participated in a parade around the school and building grounds. Each student was able to have a cross blessed with holy water by Rev. Randy Geisgie, Holy Cross School superintendent and pastor of St. Mary Catholic Church.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.