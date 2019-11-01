Evansport UMC craft and quilt show

Evansport United Methodist Church, 1560 West St., Evansport, is hosting its annual craft and quilt show Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Quilts will be on display in the sanctuary of the church, and there also will be quilted items, crocheted items and baked goods. A food stand featuring freshly baked cinnamon rolls, chicken sandwiches, barbecue beef sandwiches, chili, vegetable soup, homemade pie, coffee and lemonade also will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds from the event will benefit the facility improvement project. Preparing for the show are Nancy Frank (left), Paula Gentit (center) and Anita Rethmel. For more information, call 419-899-4160.

 Photo courtesy of Evansport UMC

