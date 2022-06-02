FORT WAYNE — The Diocese of Fort-Wayne South Bend will hold a diocesan-wide “Eucharistic Procession and Festival” in Warsaw, Ind., on Corpus Christi Sunday, June 19 to kick off the three-year Eucharistic Revival for the Catholic Church in the United States.
Several thousand people are expected to be in attendance, with a multitude of ethnic groups in traditional attire participating in the event.
The afternoon will begin with prayer and music at 2:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Parish.
The procession, led by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades, will pause halfway through the 2.8-mile walk at Central Park for a prayer and eucharistic blessing. It will conclude at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish with benediction and devotional hymns sung in six languages.
A eucharistic festival begins immediately following at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish, and features live music from Kairy Marquez, food for sale from many different ethnic cultures, local artists and vendors, a kid zone, information booths, a eucharistic miracles exhibit, and much more. The festival will end at 7 p.m.
“I hope and pray that you and thousands of the faithful of our diocese will participate as public witnesses to our faith in the real presence of Jesus in the blessed sacrament and as an expression of our love for the great gift of the Most Holy Eucharist, the wonderful sacrament of Christ’s love,” stated Bishop Rhoades.
Parking will be available at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds. Participants may walk the 0.8 mile to Sacred Heart Parish or take shuttle buses from their vehicles.
Some parking for those in wheelchairs or with strollers will be available on Harrison Street across from the church. Many parishes throughout the diocese are bringing buses so parishioners do not have to drive themselves.
The three-year revival begins with a “diocesan year” on the day of the procession and festival, followed by a “parish year” beginning on Corpus Christi Sunday in 2023. This will lead into the first National Eucharistic Congress in the United States in almost 50 years, taking place from July 17-21, 2024, in Indianapolis, and will be followed by a year of going out on mission “for the life of the world.”
