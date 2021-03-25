St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in Defiance will host a free drive-through Easter dinner April 4 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The menu includes: honey-glazed ham, homemade mashed potatoes, green bean casserole, dinner rolls and a variety of fresh-baked pies. All meals will be prepackaged for easier handling. Participants are asked to enter the ally behind the church from Fourth Street, to pick up the meal. Preparing for the meal are Kristie Briggs (left), Diana Harbourt (center) and Mary DeVeaux. For more information, call 419-782-3751.
