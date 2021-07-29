Growing up on a farm in southwest India, Rev. Melwin Dsouza knew as a young boy he wanted to be a priest. While attending daily masses, he observed the priest at his church, whom he described as friendly, caring and concerned for the people of his parish and thought to himself, “Why can’t I be like him?”
Dsouza, who was appointed pastor of St. Michael’s, St. Isidore Marysdale, and St. Isidore The Bend Catholic churches in rural Defiance July 1, has done just that. He will be installed by Bishop Daniel Thomas of the Diocese of Toledo Saturday at 4 p.m. at St. Isidore Marysdale, and 7 p.m. at St. Michael’s.
Although Dsouza’s path to rural Defiance County may have started thousands of miles away, he knows it’s a path God put before him.
“As a kid, I saw in my pastor a kind of heavenly Father’s face,” said Dsouza about the spark that got him thinking about being a priest. “In my family, my mom’s brother was a priest, and when he talked about the celebration of mass it gave me, and some of my siblings, inspiration. My older brother became a priest, and my older sister became a nun. All of these things, along with morning prayers with my mother, helped lead me to become a priest.”
At the age of 15, Dsouza left his family to attend seminary, where he spent the next 13 years. He earned a Bachelor of Theology degree, and was ordained a priest on April 23, 2008, in the Diocese of Mangalore, in the Ecclesiastical province of Bangalore, located on the southwestern coast of India.
He worked in different settings the next 11 years, and in 2019, Dsouza found himself discerning whether or not to accept an assignment to the Diocese of Toledo, after Bishop Daniel Thomas made a request to Dsouza’s religious order to help fill a priest shortage in northwest Ohio.
“My religious order had already lent priests to the Diocese of Toledo, there was already a relationship there, so I was approached about going to the Diocese of Toledo. I said I needed some time to think about it, because it was a big challenge,” explained Dsouza. “It’s a challenge to leave your home, your friends, your family and sacrifice that part of your life to go to an unknown place.
“I strongly believe that when I do God’s ministry, God’s hand is always with me,” continued Dsouza. “I knew God would be with me in a foreign land, so I said, ‘yes,’ applied for my visa, waited four months to get it, and came to the United States for the first time in my life. When I landed in Detroit, one of my friends from India was already a pastor in Toledo, so he came to pick me up and welcome me. That helped make my transition easier.”
After his arrival, Dsouza was appointed associate pastor of Epiphany of the Lord Parish in Toledo, where he served from 2019 until his new appointment. Knowing there were many opportunities to move to a different parish in 2021, Dsouza shared he didn’t apply to go to any particular parish in the diocese, because he was open to go anywhere Bishop Thomas wanted him to serve.
“I had no demands, I know I’m a missionary in a foreign country so whatever the Lord provides, you take it,” said Dsouza. “I got a call from the bishop’s office to meet with him, and when I met with him, he asked me if I had heard of St. Michael’s Ridge Parish, and the St. Isidore churches in Defiance County. I told him I hadn’t heard of them, then he told me he wasn’t appointing me associate or parochial administrator, but as pastor.”
Dsouza explained that prior to his arrival, some people from the churches sent him nice emails. Upon his arrival July 1, he shared the people were excited.
“It was a great welcome from the people, they were excited to see me, they asked me about India and about my culture, it’s something very new to everyone,” said Dsouza. “It was nice for me to come to a new place, it’s been a great beginning and I appreciate how the people have embraced me.
“I’ve made a few changes to the rectory, some painting, I added some plants ... I love greenery and I love nature,” added Dsouza. “I’ve gone to Defiance, I’ve looked around the area and seen a lot of wheat, beans and corn. It reminds of my childhood, growing up on a farm and helping my dad plant as a kid.”
In India, Dsouza explained the priest signs off on everything that takes place at his church, while in the U.S. a priest is part of a team that makes a parish run smoothly. He shared he likes working as a team, because he sees how people come together to do God’s work.
Now, the work of getting to know the people at his new assignment, and what’s important to them, is underway.
“The main goal right now is to get to know the people, work with the parish council, get to know what their concerns are and address those concerns,” said Dsouza. “It’s not what I want, it’s what the people want and when they have concerns, those are my concerns as well. When you do what people want, when it’s in the best interest of the parish, and it’s what God wants, that’s the best approach.”
Challenges Dsouza has learned that need attention include, completing a fundraising effort to build a new parish center at St. Michael’s, as well as tear down the old rectory at St. Isidore Marysdale. He sees teaching the young people of the parish the catechism of the Catholic Church as another important issue.
“The young people are the future of the church, and there are a lot of young people here at the three churches,” said Dsouza. “I think this parish has a great future and it has already brought me a lot of joy. There is a lot of energy here and many talented people here, it’s amazing.”
Worship at St. Michael’s, located at 05480 Moser Road, is held Saturdays at 6:30 p.m., and Sundays at 8:30 a.m. Worship at St. Isidore The Bend, located at 16428 Speaker Road, Sherwood, is Saturday at 4:30 p.m. Worship at St. Isidore Marysdale, located at 06324 Ohio 15, Defiance, is Sunday at 10 a.m.
For more information, call 419-497-2161 or go saintmichaelridge.org, or saintisidoreparish.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.