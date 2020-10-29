St. Paul Lutheran Church and community youth in Defiance, hosted a drive-through school supply drive at the church to benefit the Independence Education Center (IEC). Items collected included: wipes, paper towels, Ziploc bags (quarter or gallon size), disposable masks and general cleaning supplies. A wish-list item included over-the-ear headphones. Helping to take the supplies into the IEC Wednesday include students, from left: Jenna Pauley, Brooklyn Biddix, Kaleb Blasingim, Kevin Bear, Carter Ellinwood and T.J. Duke.
Drop off supplies
Tim McDonough
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.