St. Paul supplies

St. Paul Lutheran Church and community youth in Defiance, hosted a drive-through school supply drive to benefit the Independence Education Center (IEC) at the church. Items collected included: wipes, paper towels, Ziploc bags (quarter or gallon size), disposable masks and general cleaning supplies. A wish-list item included over-the-ear headphones. Helping to take the supplies into the IEC Wednesday include students, from left: Jenna Pauley, Brooklyn Biddix, Kaleb Blasingim, Kevin Bear, Carter Ellinwood and T.J. Duke.

 Photo courtesy of St. Paul Lutheran Church

