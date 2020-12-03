First Presbyterian Church, Paulding, held the first of two planned drive-thru prayer vigils against COVID-19 last Saturday in the church parking lot at the corner of West Caroline and North Williams streets. The event will be repeated this Saturday from 3-7 p.m. Anyone is welcome to stop by and pick up a flyer with prayer suggestions and related scripture. People also may leave prayer requests or park in the lot and pray right then. Here, Susan Crossland hands a prayer brochure to a drive-thru participant during last Saturday’s event.
