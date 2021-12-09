Nativity

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 16976 County Road Q1, Napoleon, will host a drive-through live Nativity Sunday from 6-7 p.m. The youth of the church have recorded a program that will be played on an FM radio station to be announced at the entrance of the parking lot. There will be more than 65 youth, and several live animals, participating in seven different scenes from the story of the birth of Jesus (shown here from last year). The story will include Christmas songs, as well as live caroling. A freewill donation will be taken, with proceeds benefiting Lutheran Social Services of Northwestern Ohio Food Pantry. For more information, call 419-758-3522.

 Photo courtesy of St. Paul Lutheran Church

