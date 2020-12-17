Trinity Christmas dinner

Trinity United Methodist Church, 413 E. Second St., Defiance, will host its annual free community Christmas dinner as a drive-through event Dec. 25 from noon-2 p.m. The menu includes: turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, dressing, green beans, roll and apple or pumpkin pie. Committee members for this year’s event include: Jody Schlachter, Yvonne Wilcox, Pat Schaffner, Penny Duffey and Gerry Schlacher. Preparing for the event are Gerry Schlachter (left), Nancy Mock and Pastor Mo Dunn. Anyone that would like to volunteer, or would like more information, can call 419-782-9781.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

