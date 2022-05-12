As the Krieger Visting Scholar, Dr. Kathryn Phillips is taking steps to introduce interfaith dialogue to northwest Ohio, and her task begins in the classroom at Defiance College (DC).
The 34-year-old Phillips is from Hemet, a town located in southern California. She studied at the University of California Riverside where she obtained a B.A. in history and then later on pursued a master’s and Ph.D. in religious studies, with a specialization in ancient Christianity.
Phillips’ position as Krieger Visiting Scholar involves teaching classes in religious studies as well as planning out programs and events for the campus.
“My understanding is that the Krieger Foundation endowed this position because they wanted to foster interfaith dialogue in order to kind of make the world a better place,” Phillips shared. “I’m pretty sure they’re Holocaust survivors, the two that started the Krieger Foundation, and so this is kind of their way in trying to avoid atrocities like that by broadening people’s religious literacy and having people talk about religion.”
Phillips accomplishes this through the topics she covers in her religious studies courses. According to her, in a religious studies department one is exposed to do “a little bit of everything.”
The class teaches all sorts of different religious traditions and students are given the tools on how to study religion. This is done in a way in which people are as objective they can be in an attempt to “bracket” their bias.
The course covers various areas such as racism, colonization, gender and sexuality in religion, and religious discrimination. Phillips reports that she has received good feedback on her classes.
One of the events Phillips is planning is an “interfaith fair” during a welcome week at the college this fall.
When asked how to define “interfaith,” Phillips responded, “interfaith, and sometimes I use the word ‘inter-religious’ instead, is trying to bring people of different religious traditions together to try and work towards common causes.”
Working with student life, Phillips has invited several representatives to attend the fair. She has received confirmation from the synagogue in Sylvania, the Temple of Shomer Emunim and the Buddhist Temple of Toledo. She has also invited the Islamic Center in Perrysburg and the Hindu temple of Toledo. A couple of local area churches will be in attendance, including Saint John UCC which is affiliated with DC.
The principal of interfaith and the interfaith fair is to foster dialogue among diverse groups to try to create more inclusion and invite more people to the conversation, she expanded. This is to curb misconceptions and bias that lead to religious discrimination.
Phillips gave examples of religious discrimination such as anti-Semitism and Islamophobia.
“I was just looking at numbers today that in Ohio the number of anti-semitic reports has gone up 55% in the last few years,” she said, referring to an article in the Toledo Jewish News that shared FBI reports stating hate crimes had increased 55% with anti-Semitic incidents tripling from 2019 to 2020.
“Hopefully an event like this will be helpful in raising awareness that there are other religions and that we can all co-exist peacefully,” Phillips voiced about the fair.
She observed from the students in her classes that they have very little familiarity with other religions than what they’ve grown up with, so she teaches parallels to them to help them better understand.
“For example, in my class we talk about Christian terrorists and people who have done horrible things in the name of Christianity. We talk about these things because number one: the amount of Muslims that are terrorists are very small and lots of Muslims denounce these forms of violence and so I like to bring that comparison to Christianity and how people can do horrible things and say that it’s in the name of religion, in the name of their God and so forth, and that doesn’t mean that the religion is bad and it doesn’t mean that all people in the religion are bad,” she elaborated.
Phillips said they also talk about colonization and how it very often was about power and greed, and explained how imperialistic countries used Christian conversion as their explanation and basis.
“This doesn’t mean that Christianity is bad,” She assured. “It just means that sometimes bad things were done in the name of Christianity, and so I think that’s an important conversation to have with students.”
Phillips asserted that it is not her job to change anyone’s mind, and that her goal is not to change her students’ religious views. She offers different perspectives and encourages them to take what they will from it.
“Honestly, the thing that I hope that they take away from my class is that the world is so much more complex than they thought,” she expressed. “That there’s often not black and white answers, and being open to different experiences than your own, and that those are valid experiences too. The skills of critical thinking, of actually examining things, and that what they take for granted as normal or everyone’s experience, may not be.”
If someone wanted to slowly get into interfaith experiences, Phillips recommended an international fest that the mosque in Perrysburg throws every fall.
“Something like that would be a good way to just dip your toes in, find out about what other people are doing and how they’re really not that different from you. And that even in the ways that they are different from you can be a good thing that doesn’t have to be scary,” she voiced.
The interfaith fair at DC is a few months away, and Phillips is also planning a Hannukah event in the future.
Next fall, she will be teaching the history of Christianity, and revealed that she was asked to extend her term at DC.
