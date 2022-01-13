AYERSVILLE — What started as a question about bringing back the monthly breakfast at Ayersville United Methodist Church (UMC), turned into helping fund LifeWise Academy classes for Ayersville Local Schools students.
Ayersville UMC, located at 27728 Ayersville-Pleasant Bend Road, started serving a monthly community breakfast in 2006. However, when COVID hit, the breakfast was shut down in April of 2020.
Spearheaded by John Hoshock, AJ and Linda Loeffler, Greg Lime and Steve and Joyce Cavanaugh, the idea of “Drive-Thru Donuts” for the community was born, until the community breakfast returned.
Following a time of trial and error at Loeffler’s barn, donut sales began in April of 2021. Those sales have continued as a drive-thru event under the carport of the church on the third Saturday of each month, beginning at 7 a.m., until the donuts are sold out.
Donut sales include an “Ayersville Dozen,” which is 15 donuts for $4. Although the community breakfast was restarted in October of 2021, the demand for donuts remained, and both events are taking place at the church.
Thanks to those donut sales, the donut crew recently made a $1,000 donation to LifeWise Academy to help fund the program in Ayersville. Donations beyond what is needed at Ayersville, will be used to help fund LifeWise Academy for students at Defiance City Schools.
Since its inception in April of 2021, the donut crew has expanded to include: John Lime, Keith Kratzer, Ken Marckel, Kathy Ludwig, Jerry Stevens, Pat Vandemark, Denise Austermiller, Bruce Ramsey and Tim Nafziger.
The donut crew likes to say: “’Donut’ let a day go by without Jesus?”
During the previous eight months, production of more than 10,600 donuts has occured, and have included sugar, cinnamon and plain donuts, with special flavors available for holidays.
Extra donuts are shared with shut-ins, hospitals, urgent care facilities, law enforcement, Richland Place Path Center, and fire departments in the area, along with others.
Other ministries taking place at Ayersville UMC include: Noodle Crew provides financial help to areas near and far that are devastated by tornadoes, floods, hurricanes and local families in need; the annual Backyard BBQ provides financial help to local organizations such as D.A.R.E., House of Ruth, Lily Creek Farms, the church Community Disaster Fund, LifeWise Academy, etc ...; children and youth serve by taking on mission projects, local and abroad.
To continue the effort to spread the gospel of Jesus Christ in the community, profits and donations coming from sales of the donuts will be given to LifeWise Academy in Ayersville.
For more information, call 419-395-1742.
