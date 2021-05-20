Ravens Care donation

The Tuesdays at Ten Bible study group of St. John Lutheran Church in Defiance, recently sponsored a drive-through dinner as a fundraiser for Ravens Care. Through the dinner profits, donations and a Thrivent Action Grant, the group raised, $3,168.18. Here, Janet Koch (right), of the Tuesdays at Ten Bible study group, presents the donation to Katye Katterheinrich, director of Ravens Care.

 Tim McDonough/C-N Photo

