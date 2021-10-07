LifeWise donation

Faith Baptist Church in Defiance recently raised $1,200 for LifeWise Academy in Defiance. Shown donating the check is Pastor Mick Sobieck of Faith Baptist Church (left) and Phil Nofziger, Defiance Area Director of LifeWise Academy.

 Photo courtesy of Faith Baptist Church

