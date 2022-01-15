LifeWise Holgate donation

New Bavaria VFW Post 8847 has donated $5,000 to LifeWise Academy in Holgate. Shown with the Holgate Elementary third-grade LifeWise class, are back row, from left: Jerome Niese, VFW Post 8847 Quartermaster; Cassie Kruse, Holgate LifeWise teacher; Ryan Zachrich, LifeWise Academy board member; and Charles Mueller, VFW Post 8847 Commander.

 Photo courtesy of LifeWise Academy

