New Bavaria VFW Post 8847 has donated $5,000 to LifeWise Academy in Holgate. Shown with the Holgate Elementary third-grade LifeWise class, are back row, from left: Jerome Niese, VFW Post 8847 Quartermaster; Cassie Kruse, Holgate LifeWise teacher; Ryan Zachrich, LifeWise Academy board member; and Charles Mueller, VFW Post 8847 Commander.
Donation to LifeWise Academy in Holgate
Tags
Tim McDonough
